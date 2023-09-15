Families seeking asylum in UK face ‘dire’ conditions: HRW

LONDON: Families seeking asylum in the UK face inadequate living conditions in government-provided temporary housing, affecting their mental and physical health and access to children´s education, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.

Releasing a new 100-page report based on joint research with UK human rights group Just Fair, HRW said they found the “dire” living conditions were the result of “longstanding policy failings”.

The rights organisations said they interviewed over 50 asylum seekers, including 27 children, who were living in or had recently left temporary housing in England. Many said they had spent months in temporary housing despite a government target to move families to longer-term accommodation within 19 days, according to the report.

The report said it found that people placed in hotel accommodation were facing “serious habitability problems”, including a lack of space, dampness, mould, broken or missing furniture and pest infestations.

It added that families struggle to provide their children with an adequate diet without access to cooking facilities and children face barriers in accessing education as local schools may not allow them to enrol immediately.

“Inhumane and inadequate housing for people seeking safety is never acceptable, and certainly not in the world´s sixth-largest economy,” said Yasmine Ahmed, UK director at Human Rights Watch.