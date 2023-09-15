Huthi rebels head for talks in war foe Saudi Arabia

SANAA: Yemen´s Iran-backed Huthi rebels left for Riyadh on Thursday on their first publicly announced visit since a Saudi-led coalition launched hostilities in 2015, raising hopes of progress towards ending the conflict.
An Omani plane carrying a 10-strong Huthi delegation and five officials from mediator Oman headed towards the Saudi capital for what a Huthi government official said would be a five-day visit.
The talks, announced only hours earlier, come five months after Saudi officials held discussions in Sanaa, and as a UN-brokered ceasefire largely holds despite officially lapsing last October.
“The delegation will head to Riyadh to continue consultations with the Saudi side,” the Huthis´ political chief, Mahdi al-Mashat, said via the rebels´ Saba news agency. “Peace was and still is our first option and everyone must work to achieve it.” Yemen was plunged into war when the Huthis overran the capital in September 2014, prompting the Saudi-led intervention the following March.
RAMNAGAR, India: In December 2019, Jafar Din’s two-month-old son Irfan was coughing and feverish. Din left their...
WASHINGTON: Nasa on Thursday officially joined the search for UFOs -- but reflecting the stigma attached to the field,...
CONNECTICUT: “An estimated $6 trillion mineral treasure trove of Pakistan is ripe for leading US firms to invest and...
SIDON, Lebanon: Palestinian fighters agreed a new ceasefire on Thursday after more than a week of deadly violence in...
NEW YORK: Pakistani-American professor Dr Mehnaz Afridi has successfully established a “Holocaust” museum at the...
DERNA, Libya: A global aid effort for Libya gathered pace on Thursday after a tsunami-sized flash flood killed more...