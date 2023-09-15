Huthi rebels head for talks in war foe Saudi Arabia

SANAA: Yemen´s Iran-backed Huthi rebels left for Riyadh on Thursday on their first publicly announced visit since a Saudi-led coalition launched hostilities in 2015, raising hopes of progress towards ending the conflict.

An Omani plane carrying a 10-strong Huthi delegation and five officials from mediator Oman headed towards the Saudi capital for what a Huthi government official said would be a five-day visit.

The talks, announced only hours earlier, come five months after Saudi officials held discussions in Sanaa, and as a UN-brokered ceasefire largely holds despite officially lapsing last October.

“The delegation will head to Riyadh to continue consultations with the Saudi side,” the Huthis´ political chief, Mahdi al-Mashat, said via the rebels´ Saba news agency. “Peace was and still is our first option and everyone must work to achieve it.” Yemen was plunged into war when the Huthis overran the capital in September 2014, prompting the Saudi-led intervention the following March.