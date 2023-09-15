Sort it out

It is unacceptable that the Korangi area of Karachi has to suffer from frequent and prolonged power outages, while K-Electric (KE), and the government fail to address the issue effectively. The residents and businesses of Korangi have to endure up to six-to-eight hours of loadshedding every day, sometimes even more. This has adversely affected the quality of life, economic activity, education, health, and security of the people of Korangi.

I urge KE and the government to take immediate and concrete steps to end the misery of load shedding in Korangi. KE should invest in improving its infrastructure, eliminating illegal connections, securing adequate and stable power supply, and enhancing its customer service and accountability. The government should monitor and regulate KE’s performance more effectively, mediate and settle its conflicts with other entities, and provide support and assistance to the consumers. The people of Korangi deserve better.

Abdullah Gous

Karachi