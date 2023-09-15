Sort it out

It is unacceptable that the Korangi area of Karachi has to suffer from frequent and prolonged power outages, while K-Electric (KE), and the government fail to address the issue effectively. The residents and businesses of Korangi have to endure up to six-to-eight hours of loadshedding every day, sometimes even more. This has adversely affected the quality of life, economic activity, education, health, and security of the people of Korangi.
I urge KE and the government to take immediate and concrete steps to end the misery of load shedding in Korangi. KE should invest in improving its infrastructure, eliminating illegal connections, securing adequate and stable power supply, and enhancing its customer service and accountability. The government should monitor and regulate KE’s performance more effectively, mediate and settle its conflicts with other entities, and provide support and assistance to the consumers. The people of Korangi deserve better.
Abdullah Gous
Karachi
Skyrocketing petroleum prices are breaking the backs of ordinary people. In such times, methods of transport that do...
Cybercrime can jeopardize a person’s security or financial well-being. Hackers may obtain all of your important...
The media, lawyers and some political parties insist that timely elections are the solution to our existing crises....
One would expect the CJ LHC to encourage the Punjab government to focus more on education and allocate more resources...
This letter refers to the article ‘Taking on smugglers, speculators and mafias’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem and the...
While the country has made significant strides in establishing democratic institutions, there have been instances of...