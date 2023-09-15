Cyber safety

Cybercrime can jeopardize a person’s security or financial well-being. Hackers may obtain all of your important information and data in minutes. In order to keep themselves and their sensitive data safe, people should choose a strong password, update it regularly and avoid using the same password across different sites or reusing outdated passwords.

To gain access to items like your bank account and email, use multi-factor authentication. Keep all security software and operating systems up to date; these can be configured to automatically update.

Kamal-Ul-Din Arain

Hyderabad