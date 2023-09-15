The media, lawyers and some political parties insist that timely elections are the solution to our existing crises. Will the elections save the people from inflation, unemployment, crime and extremism if they are held within 90 days? Would elections give relief to the downtrodden and underprivileged segment of society? In a country where people are struggling to put food on the table, elections, democracy and constitutions are, in my opinion, not a major concern for most people. While the politicians make big promises, they are found to be empty once they are in power.

This goes for all our major political parties. They have been tried, tested and found wanting, with all of them failing to live up to the expectations of the people, raised by their promises, once in power and electing to point fingers instead. There is little hope for improvement when the same old faces that let us down before are all we have to choose from.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura