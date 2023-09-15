Dual concerns

While the country has made significant strides in establishing democratic institutions, there have been instances of political instability and allegations of electoral irregularities. It is crucial for the government and opposition parties to work together to strengthen democratic processes and ensure free and fair elections.

Another issue that demands attention is the economic situation. Pakistan faces economic challenges, including inflation, unemployment, and a growing debt burden. It is essential for the government to implement effective economic policies that promote growth, create jobs, and alleviate the suffering of ordinary citizens.

Nasarullah Rajput

Karachi