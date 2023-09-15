 
September 15, 2023
Futile state

September 15, 2023

There is an ongoing controversy about a 100-year-old high school in Murree that was going to be converted into a judicial complex.

Although the conversion has been halted, I think it was a good step, considering the futile state of our education system.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad