Difficulty gap

In our education system, there is a significant difference in terms of difficulty when it comes to matriculation and intermediate studies. Many students are not guided properly about this difference. When students study with the same pattern and mechanism in intermediate as in matriculation, they face enormous difficulty during exams. Resultantly, they get lower marks as compared to matriculation, limiting their higher education options. Students need to understand that these four years of education of matriculation and intermediate have an everlasting impact on their future. A lot of outstanding students that got great marks in matriculation become complacent with their results. This complacency and acts as a barrier to performing better at the intermediate level. Therefore students should not act complacent and work three times as hard at the intermediate level.
Mudassar Farid Qureshi
Islamabad
