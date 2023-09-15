Terror hydra

A by now woefully familiar tale unfolded in Mastung, Balochistan on Thursday when eleven people, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in what seems to be yet another act of terrorism. The attack – a blast that took place as the vehicle carrying Hamdullah was passing through the area – is a reminder that we are dealing with a resurgent terror threat, with the country having witnessed a 79 per cent surge in terrorist activities in the first half of 2023, including 271 militant attacks resulting in 389 deaths, as per a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). This is also the second high-profile attack involving the JUI-F as apparently the target. A suicide blast in Bajaur in July during a JUI-F rally had left 54 people dead including JUI-F office-bearers while in May JI head Sirajul Haq had also escaped a suicide attack in Zhob. Responsibility for the Mastung attack has yet to be ascertained but the attack in Bajaur had been claimed by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), which had previously issued a series of fatwas permitting the assassination of JUI-F scholars and activists in April 2022, according to some reports.

However, the ISKP is not the only terrorist group that is threatening Pakistan, with the TTP and other militants – including those in Balochistan – still active. The range of groups targeting the state and their differing strategies and motivations highlight the growing complexity of our terror threat. It is unlikely that a one-size-fits-all approach will deal with the multi-pronged threat that we currently face and the security forces and law-enforcement agencies will likely need to tailor the strategies to tackle the unique threat posed by each of the groups. There is also the overarching problem of the TTP being able to find safe-haven in neighbouring Afghanistan following the return of the Afghan Taliban to power. Unless this issue is effectively addressed, Pakistanis will never be safe.

That being said, there is a need to also strengthen security measures, particularly at sensitive locations such as police compounds and political rallies. That attacks on political figures seem to be becoming a trend is likely to further complicate an already messy elections picture. Political polarization is at its peak and now there is a heightened security threat in the lead up to the polls, making the entire exercise all the more arduous, risky and costly than it already is. When one also factors in the dire state of the economy and people coming out to protest fuel prices and electricity bills, the terror resurgence becomes even more of a nightmare. We need political certainty in the country at the earliest so that the terror hydra is finally vanquished.