Optimism as policy

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy rate at 22 per cent, a move received by the markets with a generous pinch of salt as this looks like a decision based on optimism rather than the fundamentals of the country’s economy. To its credit, the MPC knows as much – and betrays this knowledge in its public announcement. It makes much of the 10.6 per cent dip in national CPI inflation from July to August 2023 – predating the recent hike of fossil fuel and power prices. Then, it ignores the data indicating rising near-term inflation expectations of both consumers and businesses, certain in its belief that the trend will be overturned by the recent measures aimed at curbing smuggling and forex speculation. It remains undaunted by the re-emergences of the current account deficit in July after a four-month hiatus, and votes status quo even though it deems real interest rates in positive territory only on a forward-looking basis. Other positives cited by the MPC are an improved agriculture outlook; early omens of recovery in economic activity; and a 27.2 per cent increase in revenue collection by the FBR over the same period last fiscal.

Perhaps most importantly, the MPC leaves the government on the hook for the justification of the status quo. It emphasizes that achieving the targeted primary surplus of 0.4 per cent of GDP over the current fiscal is critical to support monetary policy in delivering on price stability. And it tells the government to check a lot of boxes, including extreme fiscal discipline; fiscal consolidation through broadening the tax base, providing targeted subsidies to the most vulnerable; and reducing losses of public-sector enterprises through privatization or reforms. All these measures, says the MPC, would help bring inflation down in the targeted range. Finally, the MPC factors into its decision planned external inflows, presumably including around $1 billion from the IMF – which is by no means automatic and is predicated on a successful quarterly review of the nine-month Stand-By Arrangement. Given past reviews, the prospects of the review going smoothly are marginal.

In sum, much of the MPC’s reasoning to support its decision comes across as optimistic rather than data driven. But perhaps the strongest argument for the status quo comes in what the MPC calls a “significant slowdown in credit to the private sector” – evidenced by broad money (M2) growth decelerating to 13.6 per cent YOY from 14.2 per cent at end-June 2023. This clearly means the private sector is buckling under the burden of high cost of borrowing. Increasing the policy rate would have further raised the cost of borrowing, pricing credit out of reach for even more businesses.

All things considered, it seems the central bank expects the rupee to significantly appreciate before attaining a stable equation against the dollar – although that eventuality is hardly certain given the state of our economy. An unexpected economic shock here or an unfavourable statement from the IMF there can quickly destabilize the rupee. Also, while there is no doubt that the government’s administrative measures seem to be working for now and the rupee is steadily appreciating against the greenback, there is no guarantee that this trend will hold for any length of time, especially after taking into account the legitimate open market transactions that may have been put off on account of the alleged scare created by the authorities that forex dealers are complaining about in muffled tones. On the other hand, Pakistan’s crackdown on the black market is hardly watertight. As well as pushing speculators to the sidelines, it has only touched smugglers of goods and currency for now, sealing off the leakage of hard currencies to Afghanistan and Iran but leaving the hard-to-bust hundi and hawala transactions out of its scope. Under the circumstances, it is likely that the MPC has advanced knowledge of some more administrative measures the authorities have up their sleeve to dampen the demand for hard currency. Nevertheless, with so many of the positives cited by the MPC hostage to happenstance, it is well that the MPC has hedged its bet on the status quo by asserting it will keep an eye on the risks to the inflation outlook and take appropriate action to achieve the objective of price stability if required.