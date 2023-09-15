ECB raises interest rates to all-time high of 4 percent

Frankfurt/London: The European Central Bank has raised interest rates to an all-time high in a bid to cool consumer prices, but the euro fell after the central bank signalled its cycle of increases was near its end.

The ECB’s knife-edge decision to lift its deposit rate for the 10th consecutive time, by 25 basis points to 4 percent, came as officials cut their growth forecasts for the eurozone economy.

The central bank´s Governing Council said it "considers that the key ECB interest rates have reached levels" that over time should make a "substantial contribution" to returning inflation to its target level of 2.0 percent.

"This is a clear and deliberate signal to the market that the ECB thinks it is done for now and we have reached the peak in rates," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst Finalto.

The euro fell to a three-month low against the dollar after Thursday’s decision by the ECB’s governing council in Frankfurt. In late-afternoon trading the currency was down 0.75 percent on the day at $1.065.

Yields on interest rate sensitive two-year German Bunds, viewed as a benchmark for the eurozone, fell 0.01 percentage points to 3.16 percent.

Economists think major central banks are nearing the end of their rate rises since inflation is falling and growth is slowing under pressure from higher borrowing costs.

The US Federal Reserve and Bank of England both meet next week. Analysts think the Fed is likely to keep rates on hold even though US inflation accelerated more than expected in August, while the BoE is seen as more likely to raise rates with UK inflation still far above its target.

The ECB hinted that eurozone borrowing costs had peaked. It said that Thursday’s move meant “interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation at the [2 per cent] target.”

The move takes the ECB deposit rate above the previous record high in 2001, when rate-setters raised borrowing costs to boost the value of the newly launched euro.

Tomasz Wieladek, chief European economist at T Rowe Price, said: “This is a very dovish hike . . . They have clearly signalled their intention to keep rates on hold from here.”

At a Frankfurt press conference, Christine Lagarde, ECB president, stressed the formal statement on the “substantial” impact of current interest rates on inflation. But, in a caveat to such dovish language, she added that rate-setters “can’t say that now we are at peak”.

The ECB chief said a “solid majority” of rate-setters favoured Thursday’s increase, over a minority that backed a pause.

Thursday’s decision was the ECB’s most consequential for more than a year, with more dovish governing council members arguing for a pause because of signs of weaker growth, slowing bank lending, a cooling labour market and falling inflation. But hawks worried inflation was still too high.

The ECB lifted its forecast for inflation this year from 5.4 percent to 5.6 percent and for next year from 3 percent to 3.2 percent. But it trimmed its 2025 inflation forecast from 2.2 percent to 2.1 percent, while saying price growth was “still expected to remain too high for too long”.

While eurozone inflation has dropped from a peak of 10.6 percent last year to 5.3 percent in August, the recent rebound in oil prices has raised concerns that the disinflation process will be bumpy.

The deteriorating outlook for the eurozone economy was reflected in the ECB’s cut to its growth forecast for this year from 0.9 per cent to 0.7 per cent and for next year from 1.5 per cent to 1 per cent.

Eric Dor, an economics professor at the IESEG School of Management in Paris, said Europe looked set for a period of sticky inflation and stagnant growth. “Stagflation is now very plausible in the eurozone,” he wrote on social media site X, formerly called Twitter.

Other analysts were not so categorical that the ECB was done with hiking rates.

"A lingering pause is being signalled, but it´s a low conviction pause," said Mark Wall, chief European economist at Deutsche Bank Research. "The ECB has retained the option to hike further if necessary," he added.

Eurozone stocks gave up part of the gains after ECB chief Christine Lagarde said: "We can´t say that now we are at peak" interest rates.

London´s FTSE 100 gained more than two percent on rising commodity prices, including oil, and the falling pound.

On Wall Street, stocks rose as investors shrugged off data showing that higher energy prices were affecting wholesale prices and retail sales.

The data follows Wednesday´s consumer price index which also showed higher oil prices are pushing up inflation.

This "has stirred fears that the Fed will end up hiking rates again before the end of the year," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

"Admittedly investors still seem relatively calm about the prospect, since one month´s data is not a trend, but the resurgence of inflation is still the wild card for" the final quarter of this year, he added.

Crude prices remain elevated, sitting at 10-month highs, with some analysts warning they could break back to $100 per barrel.

On the corporate front, shares in British chip designer Arm, were set to start trading on the Nasdaq in the largest initial public offering (IPO) New York has seen for almost two years.

Arm, whose semiconductor designs are integrated into the vast majority of smartphones worldwide, had priced its shares at $51, targeting a valuation of more than $52 billion for its IPO on the Nasdaq exchange.

The company, which is a world leader in smartphone chip design and is owned by the Japanese tech investor SoftBank, is trading on the tech-rich Nasdaq stock exchange under the "ARM" ticker.