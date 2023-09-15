Much more to do

LAHORE: Dollar losing shine against Pakistani rupee does not indicate any weakness in greenback’s value, rather it highlights the horrific stranglehold of speculators and manipulators on the Pakistani currency. The rupee would further appreciate if the action against culprits continues unabated.

There is no doubt that the rupee was grossly undervalued. But the appreciation of rupee should not go out of hand. With the illegal currency channels made inoperative due to strict vigilance, the planners must now slowly build up our forex reserves. We must come out of the mind-set of maintaining three and half month reserves to finance our exports. This keeps constant pressure on the rupee. Our goal should be to maintain reserves equivalent to one year of our imports.

This seems to be a tall order, but if the loopholes exploited by the unscrupulous speculators are completely checked, we can start building up our reserves slowly. Our current foreign reserves are not our own and are maintained on borrowed money. It will take some time before we start building our own reserves.

The key to increase reserves is to completely block the smuggling of dollars through various channels. Afghanistan was one route, but hawala and hundi routes are also very damaging.

It has been alleged that some elements are channelling dollars to used car dealers, so they can pay import duty for bringing used cars into the country. These elements also provide dollar for massive under-invoicing that goes on in Pakistan. Smuggling is also one of the forte of these elements.

The quantum of under-invoicing can be judged by the fact that there is a difference of about $4 billion between the official import and export figures given by the Pakistani authorities and the Chinese authorities. As per the statistics of the Chinese authorities, exports from China to Pakistan stand $4 to $6 billion higher.

The quantum of used cars is also known, but the quantum of smuggling has never been calculated. Estimates have now shown that smuggled Iranian oil causes Rs60 billion revenue loss to the exchequer. This means that at least foreign currency worth at least Rs120 billion must have been consumed to finance this smuggling. This is only one item, whereas there is a long list of smuggled items, including electronic gadgets, spare parts, raw materials and what not.

If these menaces are curbed, we can add $8-10 billion in our reserves. This will take time, but efforts should be increased in this regard.

Many influential heads would roll if transparent action is taken with the same vigour that has been shown against currency smuggling to Afghanistan. Afghanistan with negligible exports has a much stronger currency than Pakistan. This was because our dollars landed in Afghan hands. The value of the afghani would be another litmus test about the effectiveness of our actions against dollar smuggling to the country.

Pakistan definitely needs to increase its exports, but without any subsidies. Transparent governance would automatically bring down the costs and boost exports.

For the time being, the government must concentrate on removing market distortion and providing a level playing field to all exporters and domestic manufacturers. We have the capability to fulfil our domestic and global obligations from our current trade, provided that the pilferage of dollars and revenues are totally curbed.