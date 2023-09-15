Gross margins for refineries jump to record high of $17/barrel in Sept

KARACHI: Gross refining margins (GRMs) of local refineries have gone up massively to around $17 per barrel in the month of September this calendar year, a brokerage house report said on Thursday.

GRMs, a key factor for refineries’ earnings have reached a record level, with most refineries in Pakistan earning an average $17 per barrel on processing crude oil during September so far. This was sufficient to meet processing and other fixed cost, the report prepared by Sherman Securities said.

During the first fortnight of the current month, weighted average spread of various oil products or GRM remained around $17 per barrel, which is the highest monthly GRM recorded so far in CY23. Refineries witnessed peak GRM of $24 per barrel in May 2022 due to heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia, while lowest GRM of 0.6 per barrel recorded in May 2023.

Refineries are earning the highest spread of $35 per barrel on diesel, including duty protection of 7.5 percent, while on furnace oil, average spread remained down $12 per barrel so far in the month of September. On petrol, average spread is $10 per barrel.

Farhan Mahmood, Head of Research at Sherman Securities said that converting $17 per barrel into local currency, September GRM stands out to be a record high of around Rs5,100-5,200 per barrel. Thus, in local currency, GRM is almost at par with the peak level seen in May 2022. He forecast mega earnings in the first quarter of this fiscal due to inventory gains.

“We expect refineries to post record earnings in the first quarter of this financial year, thanks to healthy international gross refining margins (GRMs) in rupee terms and massive inventory gain,” he said.

So far in first quarter of FY24, average GRMs remained around $10 per barrel, which is 2.5 times higher compared to average GRM of $4 per barrel during the previous quarter.

He expected local refineries to post huge inventory gains, especially those refiners which rely on imported crude.

Mahmood said that ex-refinery prices of petroleum products increased by 17-27 percent on quarterly basis, while crude oil that constituted a major portion of inventory gains rose by 20 percent in local currency.

Thus, despite the fact that average GRMs during the quarter under review remained lower than peak quarterly GRM of $23 per barrel recorded in last quarter of FY22, inventory gains would translate into highest quarterly earnings ever for refineries during the first quarter of FY24.

He said that considering global constraints in refinery business due to environmental concerns, GRMs would remain healthy, which would trigger refineries to embark on expansion plans under the new refinery policy.