Stocks end flat ahead of monetary policy decision

Stocks closed flat in thin dull trade on Thursday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the monetary policy announcement, which kept the interest rate unchanged at 22 percent, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 59.13 points or 0.13 percent to close at 45,650.06 points.

The highest index of the day remained at 45,776.97 points while the lowest level was recorded at 45,581.49 points. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks inched up amid thin trade on better valuations amid stronger rupee.

President’s proposal for holding general elections on Nov 6, and raising IFC commitment by double to $1.5 billion investment played a catalytic role in bullish close.

The KSE-30 index, however, decreased by 12.71 points or 0.08 percent to close at 16,067.40 points. Traded shares increased by 36 million shares to 138.172 million shares from 102.767 million shares. The trading value further dropped to Rs2.778 billion from Rs3.800 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.760 trillion against Rs6.770 trillion.

Out of 316 companies active in the session, 148 closed in green, 138 in red and 30 remained unchanged. Naveed Nadeem, an analyst at Topline Securities, said equities ended the day with a slight gain.

“During the trading session, the index stayed within a relatively narrow range as investors kept a close eye on the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting,” he said.

Banks and auto stocks including DAWH, HMB, BAHL, PSEL and MTL, made a positive contribution by adding 68 points. However, PAKT, NESTLE, and PKGS collectively lost 31 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Premium Tex., which rose by Rs26 to Rs378.10 per share, followed by Pak Services, which increased by Rs20 to Rs670 per share.

A significant decline was noted in Allawasaya Tex, which fell by Rs110 to Rs1,560 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which decreased by Rs85 to Rs7,015 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market witnessed another lacklustre session as investors braced themselves for Monetary Policy announcement later in the day and the FTSE rebalancing scheduled for Friday.

"Currently, the market finds itself in a precarious position, trading between the resistance level at 46k and short-term support at 45.4k," the brokerage said in a post market note.

Looking ahead to Friday, a positive outcome would involve a close above 46.2k, while a negative scenario would be characterized by a close below 45.4k.

"The market awaits these critical developments to determine its next course of action," it added.

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 18.078 million shares which closed flat at Rs1.90 per share. It was followed by Al-Shaheer Corp with 18.007 million shares, which closed higher by 76 paisas to Rs11.32 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included SEARLR2, Maple Leaf, Agritech Limited, WorldCall Telecom, The Searle Co., Cnergyico PK, Sui North Gas and HBL Total Treas. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 41.748 million shares from 28.605 million shares.