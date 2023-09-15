Rupee gains for seventh day on dollar inflows

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened for the seventh straight session on Thursday, boosted by healthy supplies of dollars from exporters and remittances amid a crackdown on the illegal currency market, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 297.96 per dollar in the interbank market, up 0.29 percent or 87 paisas from Wednesday’s close of 298.82.

“In anticipation of further appreciation of the rupee in the coming days, we saw exporters selling dollars. Also, as the gap between interbank, open market and grey market exchange rates has narrowed, Pakistani expatriates have started sending remittances through banks,” said a currency dealer at a major bank. “This has improved the supply situation in the currency market.”

In the open market, the currency gained 3 rupees against the dollar to trade at 298, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

The administrative and regulatory actions taken to combat currency market speculationand stop unlawful conduct are starting to show results, dealers said. As a result, the rupee has strengthened in both the open market and the interbank market since the authorities launched a crackdown on black market operators on Sept. 6.

The crackdown on the illegal currency market has been successful. Since the start of the raids on black market operators, traders claim that tens of millions of dollars have come back into interbank and open markets.

The rupee, which hit a record low on September 5, surged more than 10 percent from levels seen before the crackdown, recovering to trade for less than 300 per dollar this week.

Analysts, however, say that while a crackdown on the black market was necessary to stabilise the currency, it is only a short-term solution.

The rupee will remain under pressure until the foreign exchange reserves position improves, which will depend on the smooth availability of dollar inflows from bilateral and multilateral sources.