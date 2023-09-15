SBP forex reserves fall by $140 million to $7.6 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $140 million to $7.638 billion in the week ending September 8, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The total reserves of the country dropped by $48 million to $13.079 billion. However, the reserves of commercial banks increased by $93 million to $5.440 billion.

The forex reserves are enough to cover 1.70 months of import payments.

The SBP attributed the decline in the forex reserves to the external debt repayment.

The governor of the SBP told analysts after the monetary policy meeting on Thursday that the SBP has successfully met all the quantitative benchmarks outlined in the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

These benchmarks include reducing the swap book, meeting Net International Reserve targets, and refraining from lending to the government, all of which the SBP is in compliance with.

Regarding external financing, the governor provided insight into the gross repayments of $24.6 billion in FY2024, with $2.8 billion already repaid and $11 billion set to be rolled over.

This leaves a net repayment of $8 billion for the remainder of the year, which the SBP is fully prepared to meet as the obligations fall due. The governor highlighted that planned inflows for the fiscal year stand at $14 billion.