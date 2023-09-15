Elderly woman stabbed to death during burglary in Karachi

KARACHI: An elderly woman was stabbed to death at her house by robbers in Orangi Town’s Sector-11½ late on Thursday night.

Responding to information, police rushed to the house and found Kishwar, 65, lying critically wounded. She was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The initial investigation showed that the robbers barged into the house and started looting valuables. When the woman tried to resist, the suspects stabbed her to death and fled with Rs3.5 million.

They police said they were checking if there were CCTV cameras in the area so that the culprits could be identified.

Sindh police chief Riffat Mukhtar has sought details from the District West SSP on the woman’s murder. He directed that modern techniques should be used in all stages of the investigation, evidence should be collected from the crime scene and justice should be ensured to the victim’s family.