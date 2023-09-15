First right to leadership belongs to youths: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has endorsed the United Nation's this year's theme for the International Day of Democracy, “empowering the next generation,” and said there was no other choice but “young leadership for young Pakistan”.

"More than 60% of Pakistan's population consists of youths, therefore, the first right to leadership belongs to them," he said in a statement on the International Day of Democracy.

He said the people of Pakistan did a long struggle for democracy and made endless sacrifices. "Our history is witness, the youth has played a key role in every struggle for the restoration of democracy in the country."

He said the founding chairman of his party, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had declared that “our politics will be democracy and the source of power will be people”. He said that as the country's first elected prime minister, Bhutto gave the nation its first unified constitution, guaranteeing equal rights and equality to all citizens.

"Every dictator, puppet ruler and elements with anti-people thinking have attacked the constitution, because they know that the Constitution of 1973 is the soul of democracy in Pakistan," he contended and said Benazir Bhutto did the longest and hardest struggle for democracy in Pakistan. "She endured hardships of imprisonment, witnessed martyrdom of his political comrades and family members, and resisted propaganda and draconian tactics but never lost heart or compromised her principles and cause," he said, adding that at the end, she gave the gift of democracy to the nation by sacrificing her life even. Former president Asif Ali Zardari restored the 1973 Constitution to its original spirit through 18th Constitutional Amendment, and under his leadership, the assemblies completed their five-year term for the first time.

"We are determined to make democracy strong and rule of law, constitution and parliament unassailable," he vowed. Today all the monsters that threaten global peace and stability are the product of dictatorship in one form or another.

Emphasizing democracies around the world, he said the world needed to agree and implement joint and effective measures to end poverty, resolve conflicts like Kashmir and Palestine and avoid catastrophes of epidemics and climate change.

“Unquestionably, we still have a long way to go to a world free from poverty, division and conflict. At peace, the journey can be short if it is entrusted to the youth of today. "Believe me! This world will shine with lights as it needs a new approach, new determination and new resourcefulness," he said.