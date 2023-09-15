Efforts under way to get diaspora investment to $1bn: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology Umar Saif on Thursday informed the USAID high-ups for increasing investment volume up to $1 billion with the help of the Pak-US diaspora.

Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecommunications Dr Umar Saif offered the diaspora to come and unlock Pakistan’s investment potential. He extended all-out support for the "Investment in Pakistan" Conference to be held in the USA in November this year.

He said this during a meeting with a high-level delegation of the USAID Mission here on Thursday. Senior Adviser to the Mission in the Private Sector, Diaspora Engagement & Digital Technology Ms. Kanwal Bokharey and Economic Counselor Mr. John Letvin were part of the delegation led by Mission Director Ms Kate Somvongsiri. During the meeting, bilateral issues related to the investment of American companies in Pakistan were discussed.

Dr Umar Saif told the USAID Mission that a venture capital fund is being set up for global investors with government assistance, the fund will ensure at least one-billion-dollar investment for start-ups.

Dr Umar Saif further said that on the way of Pak-US trade relations, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for the investment of $ 44 million at an investment conference last Saturday organized by US-AID and Silicon Valley was a big milestone.

He said Pakistan's Information and Communication Sector is paving the way for global investment, adding that the priorities of the caretaker government include maximizing investment opportunities and providing all related incentives and facilities to global companies.

USAID Mission Director Ms Kate Somvongsiri said, "There is no doubt that Pakistan is a big and attractive market for investors in IT and Telecom sector, we are trying our best to increase the collaboration between American Investors and Pakistani Companies.

She extended a special invitation to caretaker IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif to attend the investment conference to be held in the United States in first week of November this year.

It is worth mentioning here that the 2nd part of ‘Invest in Pakistan’ conference incollabration with USAID and Organization of Pakistani-American Entrepreneurs North America (Silicon Valley) aimed to catalyze investment between US+Pakistani diaspora and Pakistani companies.