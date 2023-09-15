Mild tremors felt in parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Mild tremors of 2.9 magnitude were felt in Malir and Korangi areas of Karachi on Thursday night, causing panic and fear among locals, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials said.

Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz termed it minor jolts, saying tremors of 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale were felt only in Malir and Korangi areas. He said the epicentre of the quake was 10km west of Malir and its depth was 30 kilometres.

He said there was no need to worry as it was a very weak quake and could not cause any damage.