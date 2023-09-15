PTI concerned over inclusion of politically-affiliated persons in cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Thursday condemned the “induction of PDM’s staunch loyalists and persons of known political allegiance” into the caretaker federal cabinet.

Reacting to the inclusion of ‘PDM’s loyalists’ into the federal cabinet, he said that after the induction of controversial persons in the illegal and unconstitutional caretaker set-ups of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the same formula was now being applied in the federal cabinet.

He contended that the induction of such persons having close association with the PDM parties in the provincial and federal cabinets put a question mark on the credibility and integrity of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The spokesperson reminded that the induction of persons of known political affiliation and controversial characters into the caretaker cabinet was a clear violation of Article 224 of the Constitution and Section 230 of the Elections Act.

He went on to say that it was clearly mentioned in Section 230 of the Act that neutral and apolitical should be included in the caretaker government.

The PTI spokesperson said that after in two provinces, the constitutional concept of a neutral, impartial and uncontroversial caretaker cabinet has been completely destroyed in the Centre as well.

He pointed out that the persons of known political allegiance in the caretaker cabinets of Punjab and KP including the ‘unconstitutional’ caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and KP were no more a secret as leaders of the parties, which were part of the PDM government admitted openly in live TV talk show that the ministerial positions in the caretakers governments were distributed among the coalition partners.

He said that the electoral watchdog had completely failed to fulfill its constitutional role to ensure setting up neutral caretaker governments, adding that the sole purpose of the caretaker government was to conduct elections within the constitutionally mandated 90-day limit.

The spokesperson insisted that according to the Constitution and the Elections Act, the ECP was duty-bound to ensure formation of neutral caretaker governments and hold polls within the constitutionally defined timeframe.

He insisted said that the ECP should take tangible and practical steps to ensure impartiality and neutrality of the caretaker governments instead of merely writing a letter.