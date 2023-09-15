 
National

ATC allows Dr Yasmin’s cancer tests

By Our Correspondent
September 15, 2023

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday allowed an application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, seeking permission for her cancer tests.

Yasmin had sought permission for her cancer tests at the Services Hospital. The court directed prison authorities to take Yasmin to the hospital for the tests.