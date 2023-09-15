Bugti discusses security situation with Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House and discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the country.

The caretaker government is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the country, said the information minister during the meeting. He emphasized the need for collaboration and unity among all stakeholders to address the pressing challenges.

Sanjrani acknowledged the importance of a collective effort in ensuring a stable and prosperous Pakistan.

The chairman Senate stressed that collaboration, information sharing and coordination among institutions were paramount in maintaining national stability and ensuring the safety and security of citizens. They also discussed the steps taken by the government to restore peace and promote development in the region of Gilgit Baltistan.

Meanwhile, a Senate delegation held a meeting with Director General International Labour Organization (ILO) Gilbert F. Houngbo at the ILO Headquarters, Geneva.

According to the Senate Secretariat, Huongbo appreciated the active engagement of Pakistan with ILO and thanked the delegation for the opportunity to have a candid dialogue with him and his colleagues.

He also shared that the current work programme being carried out by the ILO Country Office in Pakistan aims at extending and enhancing technical and advisory support to Pakistan to strengthen its compliance with ILO standards.

On behalf of the visiting delegation, Senator Ishaq Dar appreciated the support extended by ILO, in particular in the post-flood period.

In addition to participation in the Public Forum, the delegation is scheduled to meet several high-level officials of important international organizations based in Geneva.