£190m settlement case: NAB to refresh notices to four ex-ministers

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi is likely to refresh dates to four former federal ministers — Faisal Vawda, Ali Zaidi, Maqbool Siddiqui and Farogh Naseem — of ex-premier Imran Khan’s cabinet to record their statement in 190-million-pound National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.
According to NAB sources, they did not appear before NAB separately and sought fresh dates for their appearance before the Combined Investigation Team of NAB Rawalpindi in the case. Sources said former minister Ali Zaidi’s lawyer submitted written reply to NAB.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Dr. Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has reminded that the region surrounding...
KARACHI: An elderly woman was stabbed to death at her house by robbers in Orangi Town’s Sector-11½ late on Thursday...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has endorsed the United Nation's this year's theme...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology Umar Saif on Thursday informed the USAID high-ups for increasing...
BATKHELA: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq has called for an audit of the flood relief funds received from the...
KARACHI: Mild tremors of 2.9 magnitude were felt in Malir and Korangi areas of Karachi on Thursday night, causing...