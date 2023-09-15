£190m settlement case: NAB to refresh notices to four ex-ministers

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi is likely to refresh dates to four former federal ministers — Faisal Vawda, Ali Zaidi, Maqbool Siddiqui and Farogh Naseem — of ex-premier Imran Khan’s cabinet to record their statement in 190-million-pound National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.

According to NAB sources, they did not appear before NAB separately and sought fresh dates for their appearance before the Combined Investigation Team of NAB Rawalpindi in the case. Sources said former minister Ali Zaidi’s lawyer submitted written reply to NAB.