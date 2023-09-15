Illegal spectrums: Apex committee calls for coordinated efforts to deal with issue

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Apex Committee on Thursday directed the relevant federal and provincial entities as well as intelligence agencies to make joint and coordinated efforts to effectively deal with the issue of illegal spectrums.

Chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, the meeting called for taking concrete measures for the effective prevention of illegal activities that were helpful in promoting terrorism, including illegal mobile SIMs, explosives, extortion, Hundi-hawala, illegal arms, smuggling, fake documents, drugs trafficking, etc.

Caretaker Minister for Finance Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and other officials attended the meeting.

Important matters related to the implementation of the National Action Plan under the umbrella of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Security Architecture (KPISA) came under discussion with special focus on illegal spectrums.

It was also decided in the meeting to take stern actions against those civil servants found involved in facilitating such illegal activities. The forum directed the quarters concerned to take steps for collecting data of Afghan refugees illegally living in the province besides mapping their properties/businesses.

Similarly, the meeting discussed matters related to the registration of Madaris and non-custom paid vehicles and made important decisions to this effect. The forum termed the use of social media for defaming the state institutions as an intolerable act deciding that strict action would be taken against those involved in such activities.

Reiterating the commitment to effectively deal with the elements involved in extortion, the forum decided to set up a special unit under the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for the purpose.

Participants of the forum were briefed about the progress made so far by the Provincial Security Secretariat with regard to the implementation of the National Action Plan. The forum expressed i’s satisfaction over the progress and underlined the need to have integrated efforts by the relevant federal and provincial agencies for further improvement. The forum also stressed the need for an effective and close coordination between the Provincial Apex Committee and the district level committees for effective implementation of the decision taken by the Apex committee.

The forum appreciated the actions being taken against the elements involved in Hundi-Hawala and stressed the need to make the relevant laws more stringent.

Issues related to the federal agencies to curb the menace of illegal spectrums would be taken up with the caretaker Prime Minister, and the PM would be requested for a special meeting to this effect, the forum decided.

It was decided to establish joint checkposts and improve the border management system in order to effectively control smuggling of various items.

The forum decided to have a vigilant eye on the supply of narcotics in educational institutions further deciding that crack down would be carried out against the big fishes involved in drugs manufacturing and supply.