Four ministers visit Jaranwala

JARANWALA: Following the instructions of the caretaker chief minister Punjab, four provincial ministers visited different churches here on Thursday. The ministers, Mansoor Qadrir, Bilal Afzal, Kanwar Dilshad and Syed Asfer Ali, came here under tight security and visited the churches damaged in reaction to ‘desecration’ of the holy Qur’an. The ministers met Christians and assured them of government help.