ECP power to set polls date challenged

LAHORE: The authority of the election commission to set the date for general elections has been challenged in the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court. The petition has been filed by the Judicial Activism Panel, which argues that, according to the Constitution, the assembly’s term is five years, and the President of Pakistan has the prerogative to determine the election date. The petition highlights that the amendment to Section 57 of the Election Act contradicts Articles 58 and 107 of the Constitution. The petitioner requests the court to declare the amendment to the Election Act unconstitutional.