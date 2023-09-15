Services of SC registrar returned: Abdul Razzaq repatriated to LHC nine days after his transfer

ISLAMABAD: The Registrar of the Supreme Court (SC) has been changed before the designated Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Isa assumes office. The services of Registrar Supreme Court/District and Sessions Judge Abdul Razzaq have been returned to Lahore High Court. Additional Registrar (Admin) Aamir Salim Rana has been given the additional charge of Registrar in his place. Abdul Razzaq was appointed as Registrar in the Supreme Court on September 6 and his services were returned only 9 days after his appointment.
