Friday September 15, 2023
National

Fawad to be indicted in sedition case on 27th

By APP
September 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Thursday set September 27 as the date for indictment of former minister Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case for allegedly inciting government employees to revolt. During the hearing, the prosecution provided all the case record to the lawyer of Fawad Chaudhry.