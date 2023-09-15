Fawad to be indicted in sedition case on 27th

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Thursday set September 27 as the date for indictment of former minister Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case for allegedly inciting government employees to revolt. During the hearing, the prosecution provided all the case record to the lawyer of Fawad Chaudhry.
