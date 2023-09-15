127 Pak pilgrims attend Urs of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani in India

NEW DELHI: A group of 127 Pakistani pilgrims on Wednesday attended the annual Urs of great Sufi scholar Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) at Sirhind Sharif in India and paid their respects.

Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires to India Aizaz Khan also joined the 410th Urs to pay his respects at the shrine of 16th century Islamic scholar, who is known for rejuvenating Islam through his writings. The envoy laid a traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan. He thanked the caretaker of the shrine, Khalifa Syed Mohammed Sadiq Raza, and the local administration for facilitating the visit of the pilgrims. Each year, Pakistani pilgrims attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol.