Resignation of NAB Prosecutor General accepted

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice notified the acceptance of the resignation of Justice (Retd) Syed Asghar Haider as Prosecutor General Accountability of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday.

Syed Asghar Haider submitted his resignation to Chairman NAB Lt General (Retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt a few days back citing personal reasons before the expiry of his tenure, which was to be completed by February 2024. The Ministry of Law and Justice issued the notification, accepting the resignation which stated: “In exercise of powers conferred by the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, the Federal Government is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Justice (Retd) Syed Asghar Haider as Prosecutor General Accountability, National Accountability Bureau wef 15.9.2023.” According to sources, the high-profile resignation of Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah is still under process and the decision on it is expected within the next few days.