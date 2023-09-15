Task force formed for action against ‘gold mafia’

Image showing stacks of gold bars. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Intelligence and law enforcement agencies have launched a major crackdown against the gold mafia and smugglers.

Sources told this correspondent that a task force comprising intelligence and law enforcement agencies had been constituted to take a decisive action against the gold mafia and smugglers.

“The objective behind constituting the task force is to nab the mafia and smugglers so that legal action could be taken against them,” the sources said.

It was further learnt that the task force has also prepared lists of mafia and smugglers and action against them was in the offing. Moreover, the government has also decided to start work on a warfooting to computerise sale and purchase of gold and bring the gold dealers into the tax net. “This step will benefit both the people and the country,” the sources said, adding that the gold price was already on the decline.

It may be pointed out here the gold price over the last two weeks has come down from Rs236,000 per tola to Rs214,000 per tola.