 
close
Thursday September 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

LHC asks IGP to recover Imran Riaz till 20th

By Our Correspondent
September 14, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court chief justice has given more time to the IGP Punjab till September 20 to recover journalist Imran Riaz.

On Wednesday, the IGP informed the court that meetings had been held with Imran’s father and lawyer, saying that they had been informed about all developments. The case was going in the right direction, the IGP said.