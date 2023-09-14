LHC asks IGP to recover Imran Riaz till 20th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court chief justice has given more time to the IGP Punjab till September 20 to recover journalist Imran Riaz.
On Wednesday, the IGP informed the court that meetings had been held with Imran’s father and lawyer, saying that they had been informed about all developments. The case was going in the right direction, the IGP said.
RAWALPINDI. The US dollar disappearance from open market for over a week is causing serious problems for people, who...
LAHORE: The crackdown on gas pilferers has been intensified by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited with raids on...
BATTAGRAM: Negligence of the tehsil municipal administration may cause the spread of various diseases, including...
MANSEHRA: Additional Sessions Judge Naveedul Rahman sentenced a suspect to life in prison in the murder case of Arif...
MIRANSHAH: A senior military officer here on Wednesday said the Pakistan Army was providing scholarships to poor and...
PESHAWAR: Another local politician approached police after receiving threatening calls in the last few days.Arbab...