FIA arrests 4 more over illegal foreign currency business

RAWALPINDI. The US dollar disappearance from open market for over a week is causing serious problems for people, who want to go abroad.Legal and illegal money-exchange dealers have stopped buying and selling US dollar in a state of fear.

Money Exchange Traders Association (META) Mall Plaza Saddar President Chaudhry Muhammad Basharat told The News the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) were continuously conducting raids at illegal money-exchange dealers, and majority of them had stopped sale and purchase of US dollar. “We strongly appreciate raids of law-enforcement agencies and arrest of illegal money-exchange dealers,” he said. However, he added, people intending to visit foreign countries should be facilitated in getting the US dollar through some legal means.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) commercial banking circle conducted raids in Rawalpindi and arrested four persons involved in illegal currency exchange business. The Agency lodged a case against Abdur Rahman Paracha, Tauseef Ahmad, Bilal Kaleem and Muhammad Naveed under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.