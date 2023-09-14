Villagers ask TMA authorities to clear garbage

BATTAGRAM: Negligence of the tehsil municipal administration (TMA) may cause the spread of various diseases, including malaria, in Chanjal village of the district.

The TMA authorities have set up a garbage dumping site along the old Karakoram Highway near the Chanjal Tunnel in the scenic Thakot area, causing an outbreak of various diseases in the area.

Ghulamullah Torkheli, district leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that if the garbage was not removed, people in the area might suffer from various diseases, and warned of a protest rally by the residents against the TMA and the district administration.

Abdul Latif, a medical student, said that Chanjal village was facing the threat of diseases because of garbage. He said several residents have had malaria three or four times and are still not getting well, because of the insanitary conditions.

He appealed to the district administration to clean the area, choose an alternative place for garbage dumping, and strictly prohibit waste throwers so that malaria can be controlled.

Meanwhile, Dosti Rahman, an officer of TMA Battagram, said that protest was the right of people, but added that the land used for the garbage dumping had been rented from its owner for the same purpose.