One convicted in murder of Blind Association leader

MANSEHRA: Additional Sessions Judge Naveedul Rahman sentenced a suspect to life in prison in the murder case of Arif Kashmiri, the general secretary of the Blind Association.Besides imprisonment, Muneeb was also fined Rs500,000. Kashmiri had been shot dead three years ago and the killer had managed his escape.

Personnel of the Shankyari Police Station, while investigating the blind murder, arrested Muneeb, who confessed to the crime. Later, the police obtained the physical remand of the accused from the court and recovered the weapon of offense from the accused. Attempted murder case: Meanwhile, the court of Judicial Magistrate Farqan Khan Mashwani sentenced an accused Faizan to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs200,000 after being found guilty in the attack on Ashfaq Qureshi, who had been injured then.