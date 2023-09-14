Pakistan Army providing scholarships to poor students

MIRANSHAH: A senior military officer here on Wednesday said the Pakistan Army was providing scholarships to poor and talented students to pursue their education.

The newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) Seventh Division Major General Anjum Riaz expressed these views during his visit to the Governor Model School in Miranshah, North Waziristan. The principal, staff members and students of the school welcomed him.

He said that apart from the restoration of the closed schools, the poor and talented students were being taught in good schools through scholarships on behalf of the Pakistan Army. The GOC assured that no effort would be spared to solve the problems being faced by the students studying at the school.

He said 90 students from North Waziristan were studying at the Aligarh Public School Lahore while 55 male and 12 female students were acquiring education in Pak-Turk School Islamabad.

GOC said that this was the real change from which the new generation of North Waziristan was benefiting and this would undoubtedly have a positive and lasting impact. During the visit, he met the school principal and teachers and interacted with the students. The principal apprised the GOC about the upgradation of the school and other issues.