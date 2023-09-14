 
Thursday September 14, 2023
Peshawar

PMLN leader receives threatening messages

By Bureau report
September 14, 2023

PESHAWAR: Another local politician approached police after receiving threatening calls in the last few days.Arbab Khizer Hayat, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, approached the Tehkal Police Station and wrote a letter to the provincial police chief for receiving threatening messages from Afghan numbers. He said that he was warned for his statements in favour of security forces that came under attack in the last many days.