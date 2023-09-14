PMLN leader receives threatening messages

PESHAWAR: Another local politician approached police after receiving threatening calls in the last few days.Arbab Khizer Hayat, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, approached the Tehkal Police Station and wrote a letter to the provincial police chief for receiving threatening messages from Afghan numbers. He said that he was warned for his statements in favour of security forces that came under attack in the last many days.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court chief justice has given more time to the IGP Punjab till September 20 to recover...
RAWALPINDI. The US dollar disappearance from open market for over a week is causing serious problems for people, who...
LAHORE: The crackdown on gas pilferers has been intensified by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited with raids on...
BATTAGRAM: Negligence of the tehsil municipal administration may cause the spread of various diseases, including...
MANSEHRA: Additional Sessions Judge Naveedul Rahman sentenced a suspect to life in prison in the murder case of Arif...
MIRANSHAH: A senior military officer here on Wednesday said the Pakistan Army was providing scholarships to poor and...