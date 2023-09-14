Hoti wants an end to political experiments

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Hotion Wednesday called for an end to political experiments to ensure stability in the country.The rulers should be chosen by the people; no more selection,” said ANP senior vice-president while speaking at a party workers’ convention in PK 79 constituency.

He said the country and the nation always suffered whenever the democratic system was wrapped up in this country.Hoti said the Pakhtuns, and particularly the ANP leaders and workers, had offered sacrifices for peace in the country which should be acknowledged.

He mentioned ANP leaders such as Bashir Bilour, Haroon Bilour and Alamzeb, stressing that the Pakhtun sacrifices should be respected. The ANP leader urged the nation to unite against the rising tide of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.