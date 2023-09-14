Sugar bags seized, two held

HANGU: The district administration here on Wednesday seized over 2,000 bags of sugar during raids on godowns in Hangu and arrested two dealers.
Officials said that a godown was raided in Hangu bazaar from where 1,336 bags of sugar were seized. In a separate raid, around 924 bags of sugar weighing 50 kilograms were seized in Doaba bazaar. Two people were arrested during the actions. The raids were conducted following a tip-off about the hoarding of the commodity.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court chief justice has given more time to the IGP Punjab till September 20 to recover...
RAWALPINDI. The US dollar disappearance from open market for over a week is causing serious problems for people, who...
LAHORE: The crackdown on gas pilferers has been intensified by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited with raids on...
BATTAGRAM: Negligence of the tehsil municipal administration may cause the spread of various diseases, including...
MANSEHRA: Additional Sessions Judge Naveedul Rahman sentenced a suspect to life in prison in the murder case of Arif...
MIRANSHAH: A senior military officer here on Wednesday said the Pakistan Army was providing scholarships to poor and...