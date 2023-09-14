Sugar bags seized, two held

HANGU: The district administration here on Wednesday seized over 2,000 bags of sugar during raids on godowns in Hangu and arrested two dealers.

Officials said that a godown was raided in Hangu bazaar from where 1,336 bags of sugar were seized. In a separate raid, around 924 bags of sugar weighing 50 kilograms were seized in Doaba bazaar. Two people were arrested during the actions. The raids were conducted following a tip-off about the hoarding of the commodity.