Meeting demands greater autonomy for village councils

NOWSHERA: The Nowshera District Council convened a meeting wherein council members raised concerns and demands regarding the allocation of authority to lower-level government bodies.At the event, Nowshera tehsil chairman Ishtiaq Khattak called upon the government to delegate substantial powers to the village council chairpersons.
During the meeting, Inamullah Khattak, Saleemullah Qureshi, and Javed Khan accused the Agriculture Department in Nowshera of distributing fertilizers and seeds to favored individuals rather than distributing them equitably among farmers.
Furthermore, they highlighted their concerns regarding the ongoing corruption allegations surrounding the establishment of the Crop Reporting Institute, a body they termed a hub of corruption.
