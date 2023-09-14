Recurring clashes over land dispute: Police fails to maintain law and order in Regi

PESHAWAR: The land dispute between two tribes in the Regi area and the exchanges of a heavy fire between the rival parties frequently in the last several months speak volumes for the failure of the government, police and administration in resolving the issue.

This is happening in the provincial capital and all the relevant departments and government seem helpless.

The area has become so lawless that police have to patrol the streets in armoured personnel carriers instead of jeeps and cars. Two more people died and seven were wounded when the rival parties, Isa Khel tribe and the Khan family, clashed on Tuesday. The two have clashed multiple times in the past, claiming several lives and injuring many others.

Police officials said that heavy contingents of police in armoured personnel carriers led by SP Warsak and supported by SHOs of various police stations were on the spot after firing between the two tribes.

Tension has prevailed in Regi and nearby villages for months after the two parties exchanged fires a number of times.The frequent firing, including the use of heavy weapons, has turned the villages in the provincial capital into a semi-tribal area where there seems no writ of the government.

Thousands of rounds are fired during exchange of fire between the members of the Isa Khel tribe and members of the Khan family after a few days. Police have lodged cases against the people from both sides.

Local elders as well as religious scholars were engaged to mediate between the two parties on several occasions to settle the property dispute. The government, police and the relevant departments have miserably failed to resolve the issue between the two tribes that has created a law and order situation and can claim more lives in future if not settled.