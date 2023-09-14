Case registered for demanding extortion

NOWSHERA: The police here on Wednesday registered a case against eight persons, who allegedly made threatening phone calls demanding extortion from a cement factory.
The security manager of the factory reported the incident to the police and lodged a case with the Azakhel Police Station. The police registered a case against the eight people nominated in the first information report (FIR) for making threats against the management of the factory and demanding extortion money.
