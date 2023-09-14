Anti-power theft drive launched in Bannu, Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The Lakki Marwat and Bannu district administrations have launched an anti-power pilferage operation in all subdivisions of both districts to detect electricity thieves and disconnect illegal connections.
In Lakki Marwat, under the supervision of deputy commissioner Abdul Hadi, a special task force headed by Additional AC Gohar Ali Khan detected dozens of illegal connections in Gulan Killay, Sher Killay, Amir Jan Bhatti locality and surrounding areas of Naurang town.
An official said that the power thieves had obtained illegal connections from the transmission line.All illegal connections were disconnected and complaints were filed with local police for registration of cases against power thieves, he added. He said that power connections of defaulters were also disconnected during the anti-power pilferage operation.
In Bannu, police registered FIRs against electricity stealers and arrested five of them during an anti-power theft operation led by assistant commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah.
