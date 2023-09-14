58kg of ice recovered in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police on Wednesday claimed to have made one of the biggest recoveries of ice (meth) during an action in the limits of Bhanamari Police Station.
Superintendent of Police, City, Abdul Salam Khalid told reporters that 58 kilograms of ice was recovered in a major operation led by the DSP and SHO Bhanamari Police Station in Manakrao area. The official said a factory from where ice was being supplied to other parts of the country and abroad had been sealed.“Two accused, including an Afghan national, have been arrested,” he added.
