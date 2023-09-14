MARDAN: Khan Rashid, the elder brother of Muhammad Bashir Adil, a senior journalist and former president of Mardan Press Club, has passed away.
His funeral prayer was offered in Dang Baba area. A large number of relatives, local residents, journalists, and government officials attended the funeral prayer.Qul has been organised at Adal Street in Bagh-e-Iram today (Thursday).
