Efforts urged to revamp education system

WANA: Speakers at a seminar here on Wednesday called for efforts to improve the education system so that the students could get quality education.
They were speaking at the seminar held at a private school. The Doag Students Society had arranged the seminar in collaboration with the district administration and the District Youth Office in Lower South Waziristan.
District Youth Officer South Waziristan Sardar Ali Wazir was the chief guest at the event. District Sports Officer Noorullah Wazir, Maulana Naik Muhammad Wazir and others were also present. A large number of people from different walks of life, including tribal elders, Ulemas, political and social figures as well as students participated in the seminar.
Sardar Ali urged the students to pay attention to their studies as it was necessary to bring about a change through education. He said that the developed countries had progressed on the basis of education. Zer Muhammad Wazir and Zubair Wazir and other speakers also highlighted the importance of education for the bright future of children.
