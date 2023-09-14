Cell established to address overseas Pakistanis’ issues

Islamabad:The Islamabad Capital Police, district administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) have jointly established a dedicated Overseas Pakistanis’ Complaint Cell (OPCC) to address the issues of overseas Pakistani nationals promptly, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

He said that representatives from the district administration, Islamabad Capital Police, and CDA will be available at this newly established cell to address the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis’. A DSP rank officer will represent Islamabad Capital Police at this cell.

Previously, following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, on September 17, 2022 an Overseas Pakistanis' Complaints Cell was inaugurated at the Central Police Office Islamabad. This cell was entrusted with the responsibility of handling complaints with a designated Superintendent of Police in charge.