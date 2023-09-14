Protesting students demand bus service, drinking water

Islamabad:Students of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8 staged a protest in front of the college principal’s office on Wednesday, demanding the immediate commencement of college bus service.

Non-payment of bills to the filling station is reportedly the reason for suspension of bus service. The primary demands of the protesting students included the restoration of the college bus service and access to clean drinking water.

The absence of these basic amenities has placed a considerable burden on the students. The students have been facing these issues for over a month, causing significant inconvenience and financial burdens.

Despite the start of the new academic session, students at the college continue to be deprived of a bus service provided by the institution. This absence of transportation has compelled students to rely on costly public transport options, adding financial strain to families already facing limited financial means.

Additionally, the lack of functional water coolers exacerbates the difficulties faced by students, especially in the scorching summer heat. Out of the three water coolers on the campus, all of them have been out of order for over six months, and the college administration has yet to initiate their repair.

As the result, around 1,700 students are forced to queue up in front of a single operational water cooler, enduring long waits in the hot weather to access cold drinking water. The situation has become particularly challenging, with students sweating and experiencing discomfort due to the lack of adequate hydration facilities.

The protesting students demanded swift action from the college administration to address these pressing issues. They called for a college bus service to ease their financial burden as well as repairs to water coolers to ensure their access to cold drinking water in the current humid weather.