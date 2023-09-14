Wife, paramour arrested in blind murder case

Rawalpindi:Police have solved the mystery of blind murder occurred two weeks ago in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi Police Station and arrested two accused.

Addressing a press conference at police line headquarter here Wednesday, SSP (Operations) Faisal Saleem said that the victim’s wife told that some unknown persons entered her house from the rooftop and shot her husband dead. After committing the crime, they fled away from the scene. Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

SSP (Operations) revealed that police conducted an efficient investigation. During the investigation, the wife of the victim and her paramour turned out to be the killers.